The Great Khali speaks in favor of CAA, says it will limit entry of infiltrators

Dehra: Popular wrestling star The Great Khali alias Dilip Singh Rana came out in support of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) claiming it will check the "entry of infiltrators from abroad" further adding that there is already a lot of hunger and unemployment in our country.

Attending an annual function at Dhaliara Public School in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, the Indian wrestling star said that if more "intruders" come to India then crime will increase. Khali said that this law has been made for the minorities who are harassed in other countries.

Live TV

Dilip Singh Rana alias Khali said that the whole world knows what is happening in countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh and so giving Indian citizenship to the persecuted minorities "is a very good thing". He also said that someone from Pakistan and Bangladesh should come and spread terror and produce 15 children, that is not good for India.

The 47-year-old star also spoke about the dangers of drug abuse and encouraged school children to take up sports instead. He said he will hold a show highlighting the troubles of drug abuse and that he has done shows in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana. He urged the parents to encourage children towards any sport so that the child is away from drugs.