The Kashmir Files: MP IAS officer gets show-cause notice for demanding movie on Muslim killings

New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to IAS officer Niyaz Khan following his tweets on the recently released ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie saying that Khan’s comments violated service rules.

According to ANI, officer Khan has been given seven days’ time to reply to the notice.

Khan, a deputy secretary with the state Public Works Department, confirmed to PTI that he had received the notice but refused to deliberate any further on it.

About the controversial tweet, Khan had last week said that makers of ‘The Kashmir Files’ should also make a film about the killings of a large number of Muslims across several states in India.

“Kashmir File shows the pain of Brahmins. They should be allowed to live safely in Kashmir with all honour. The producer must also make a movie to show the killings of a Large number of Muslims across several states. Muslims are not insects but human beings and citizens of the country,” the tweet read.

Kashmir File shows the pain of Brahmins. They should be allowed to live safely in Kashmir with all honour. The producer must also make a movie to show the killings of Large number of Muslims across several states. Muslims are not insects but human beings and citizens of country — Niyaz Khan (@saifasa) March 18, 2022

The officer further added that he was planning to write a book highlighting the massacre of Muslims so that a movie like The Kashmir Files could be produced by someone, he said.

Thinking to write a book to show the massacre of Muslims on different occasions so that a movie like Kashmir Files could be produced by some producer, so that, the pain and suffering of minorities could be brought before Indians — Niyaz Khan (@saifasa) March 18, 2022

In another tweet, Khan appealed to the producer of The Kashmir Files to donate the earnings from the film for the education of the children of Kashmiri Pandits and the construction of homes for them in Kashmir.

After his tweets became viral, the film's director, Vivek Agnihotri, had sought an appointment with Khan for exchanging ideas.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had said that Khan's tweets was a serious issue and the state government will issue a show-cause notice to him.

Produced by Zee Studios, "The Kashmir Files" depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the state following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

The film was released on March 11, which has sparked a debate as to how the tragedy of Kashmiri Pandits should have been treated cinematically.

