'The Kashmir Files' should be watched to learn how terror gripped Kashmir during Congress rule: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday (March 26, 2022) extended support to "The Kashmir Files" and said that people should watch the film to learn how atrocities and terror gripped the Kashmir Valley "during the Congress rule".

"Those who have not watched it must watch the movie to learn how atrocities and terror gripped Kashmir during Congress rule," the senior BJP leader said while speaking at a program in Ahmedabad.

"When you made Narendra bhai (Narendra Modi) prime minister for a second time, he removed Article 370 on August 5, 2019. The moment Narendra bhai decided to do that, people across the country realised that if a leader with strong willpower like Narendra bhai leads the country, nothing is impossible," he added.

આ સાથે અમદાવાદ મ્યુનિસિપલ કોર્પોરેશન દ્વારા નવનિર્મિત ઈકોલોજી પાર્ક જાહેર જનતાને અર્પણ કરી પાર્કમાં વૃક્ષારોપણ પણ કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું. આ પાર્કના વિકાસથી આસપાસના વિસ્તારના વાયુ પ્રદૂષણને નિયંત્રિત કરવામાં મદદ મળશે તેમજ વિસ્તારના રહેવાસીઓના આરોગ્ય અને સુખાકારીમાં વધારો થશે. pic.twitter.com/FIQIaHUJSM — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 26, 2022

"The Kashmir Files", directed by Vivek Agnihotri, revolves around the forced exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from their native state after Pakistan-backed militants targeted the community in the early 1990s.

While it has also sparked off a debate about the way the tragedy of Kashmir Pandits has been depicted in the film, some BJP-ruled states have exempted it from entertainment tax.

Shah, meanwhile, also said that the country rose in the ranks of top exporting countries under prime minister Modi's leadership. Speaking at another programme in Gandhinagar on Saturday, he said the BJP's 'massive' victory in Assembly elections in four states was a testimony to the acceptance of policies and projects undertaken by Modi to make India "safe, prosperous and powerful."

"And in all these four states, Congress is finished, it is nowhere to be seen. The massive victory reflects the trust that the people of India have in the leadership of Narendra bhai," the Union Home minister stated.

He laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 367 crore including those under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Gandhinagar, his Lok Sabha constituency.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV