'The Kerala Story' To Be Tax-Free In UP, Announces CM Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced that the film 'The Kerala Story' will be made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh. Adityanath's announcement came a day after Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government banned the film, which revolves around a group of women in Kerala who are forced to convert and join the terror group Islamic State.

"'The Kerala Story' to be made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh," Yogi Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

Uttar Pradesh has now become the second Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state after Madhya Pradesh to give tax-free status to 'The Kerala Story'. MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Saturday that the film will be tax-free in the state, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi credited the movie for bringing out terror conspiracies during a rally in poll-bound Karnataka.

"We have already made a law against religious conversion in Madhya Pradesh. Since this film creates awareness, everyone should watch this film. Parents, children and daughters should watch it. That's why the Madhya Pradesh government is giving tax-free status to the movie 'The Kerala Story'," Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

'The Kerala Story', which stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani in the lead roles, is directed by Sudipto Sen and was released across the country on May 5.

Earlier on Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered an immediate ban on the screening of the controversial film 'The Kerala Story' in the state to avoid 'any incident of hatred and violence'.

"To avoid any incident of hatred and violence and to maintain peace in the state, the CM has directed an immediate ban on screening of 'The Kerala Story' anywhere in West Bengal. There are scenes in this movie that could be dangerous to the peace and law and order of the state. Action will be taken against any cinema hall that violates the ban," a senior West Bengal government official told the news agency PTI.

Mamata Banerjee on Monday had also alleged that 'The Kashmir Files' was made to humiliate one section of the society whereas 'The Kerala Story' was a distorted movie, aimed at defaming the southern state.

Banerjee alleged that the CPI(M) is working with the BJP and hence even being in power in Kerala, it did not protest the screening of the movie.

"I am talking about people and not in favour of the CPI(M) as the party is working with the BJP. It is the BJP which is patronising the film," she said.