'The party that people of Telangana trusted did biggest betrayal': PM Modi attacks TRS in Begumpet rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, launched several projects in Telangana as he arrived in the state as part of his two-day visit to 4 Southern states. According to reports, the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao did not receive the PM when he landed at Hyderabad airport. Speaking at the Begumpet rally, PM Modi said that it is sad that those who promised development for Telangana ended up pushing the state back -- taking a dig at the ruling TRS.

He said, "It's sad that those who prospered in the name of Telangana, went ahead, came to power, pushed the state back. Telangana's Government and leaders always do injustice to the state's capability and the talent of its people."

"The political party that people of Telangana trusted the most, is the party that did the biggest betrayal to Telangana. When the darkness grows, Lotus starts blooming in that situation. Right before dawn, Lotus can be seen blooming in Telangana," he said.

"The manner in which people of Munugode have shown their trust in BJP is unprecedented. I saw how BJP workers brought the entire Telangana govt to one Assembly seat. It shows that you have people's blessings and your handwork is bearing fruits," PM Modi further said.