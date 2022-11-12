PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone for redevelopment of Visakhapatnam Railway station

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Visakhapatnam Railway Station. The redevelopment will be done at a cost of around Rs 450 crores. The redeveloped station would cater to 75,000 passengers per day and will improve the passenger experience by providing modern amenities. The project will be taken up on EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) mode to create world-class facilities for passengers. The redevelopment work is targeted for completion in 36 months. Visakhapatnam is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country. The growth of the IT sector in recent times has significantly boosted the economic activities in the city.

The redevelopment of the Visakhapatnam railway station will have a multiplier impact on the local economy and further accentuate growth. A few months ago, the Ministry of Railways revealed the new design for the Visakhapatnam railway station.

PM Narendra Modi also laid the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs 10,500 crore at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy were also present on the occasion. He laid the foundation stone of the Andhra Pradesh section of the six-lane Greenfield Raipur- Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor, Port Road from Convent Junction to Sheela Nagar Junction in Visakhapatnam, and modernization and upgradation of Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour.

The redeveloped Visakhapatnam Railway Station with its novel facilities & modern amenities will provide a comfortable journey to the visiting pilgrims, devotees & tourists.

Ministry took to Twitter to share the design. "Grand makeover for Vizag! The proposed design of the to-be redeveloped Visakhapatnam Railway Station boasts superior standards infrastructure, state-of-the-art skywalks, smart parking management system & more to provide passengers a delightful experience," read the tweet.

The proposed design of the to-be redeveloped Visakhapatnam Railway Station boasts superior standards infrastructure, state-of-the-art skywalks, smart parking management system & more to provide passengers a delightful experience.

The upgraded station will be universally accessible with state-of-the-art skywalks facilitating seamless passenger movement. A Roof Plaza connecting the departure halls with a common waiting area will be constructed above the platforms for facilitating easy movement of passengers, according to the RLDA.

A commercial area over the Multi-Level Car Parking, an Internet-of-Things-based smart parking management system, retail, and office spaces, retiring rooms, and a medical emergency room are some of the features planned as part of the redevelopment.