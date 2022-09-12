NewsIndia
KHAKI ON FIRE

'Their BAAP-DADA also tried to...': RSS hits out at Congress over 'Khaki on fire' tweet

Khaki on fire tweet row: Attacking the main opposition party, RSS Joint General Secretary Manmohan Vaidya said that the Congress wants to connect people through hatred while asserting that the Grand Old Party’s earlier generations too harboured hatred and contempt for the Sangh.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 05:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The RSS today slammed Congress for Khaki on fire tweet
  • The RSS alleged that Congress wants to connect people through hatred
  • RSS leader Manmohan Vaidya said Congress is rattled by huge public support for the RSS

Trending Photos

'Their BAAP-DADA also tried to...': RSS hits out at Congress over 'Khaki on fire' tweet

Raipur: BJP’s parent organisation, the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) on Monday lashed out at Congress for posting a picture of a burning pair of RSS shorts on Twitter, triggering a bitter political row. Attacking the main opposition party, RSS Joint General Secretary Manmohan Vaidya said that the Congress wants to connect people through hatred while asserting that the Grand Old Party’s earlier generations too harboured hatred and contempt for the Sangh.

Addressing a press conference after the conclusion of the three-day coordination meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) here, Vaidya claimed there was "growing support" for Hindutva in the society.

"They (Congress) want to connect people through hatred. Can you unite India through hatred? They have harboured hatred and contempt for us for a long time. Their earlier generations (baap-dada) too tried to stop the RSS but we kept growing as we were supported by the people," he said.

 

 

The strong reactions from the RSS and the BJP came after the Congress tweeted a picture of a burning pair of khaki shorts - a part of the RSS uniform earlier, saying, "To free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS. Step by step, we will reach our goal" while referring to its Bharat Jodo Yatra.

 

 

As soon as the tweet went viral, BJP leaders hit out at Congress and demanded that the picture should be taken down immediately. South Bengaluru MP Tejashvi Surya was among the first ones to react to the post, who stated that the picture is symbolic of Congress politics.

 

 

The ruling BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra asked Congress, "I want to ask Rahul Gandhi do you want violence in this country?" (sic). Lashing out at the Congress, Patra said, "It's not 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' but 'Bharat Todo' and 'Aag Lagao Yatra'. This is not the first time Congress Party has done so. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi do you want violence in this country? Congress should take down this picture immediately."

Live Tv

Khaki on fireKhaki on fire tweet rowCongressRSSBJPRSS uniformManmohan Vaidya

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is Rahul Gandhi going to be Opposition's PM candidate?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the special gift given to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Queen's reign who changed Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 9, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction
DNA Video
DNA: Playing with people's emotions by beautifying Mumbai blasts convict's tomb
DNA Video
DNA: 'Fighting attitude' of Pak team on cricket field
DNA Video
DNA: Statue of Netaji at 'India Gate' after 75 years of independence
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 8, 2022