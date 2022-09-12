'Their BAAP-DADA also tried to...': RSS hits out at Congress over 'Khaki on fire' tweet

Raipur: BJP’s parent organisation, the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) on Monday lashed out at Congress for posting a picture of a burning pair of RSS shorts on Twitter, triggering a bitter political row. Attacking the main opposition party, RSS Joint General Secretary Manmohan Vaidya said that the Congress wants to connect people through hatred while asserting that the Grand Old Party’s earlier generations too harboured hatred and contempt for the Sangh.

Addressing a press conference after the conclusion of the three-day coordination meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) here, Vaidya claimed there was "growing support" for Hindutva in the society.

"They (Congress) want to connect people through hatred. Can you unite India through hatred? They have harboured hatred and contempt for us for a long time. Their earlier generations (baap-dada) too tried to stop the RSS but we kept growing as we were supported by the people," he said.

#WATCH | Raipur | They want to connect people to hatred. They've harboured hatred for us for a long time now. Their father & grandfather tried to stop the RSS but the RSS did not stop & kept growing as we continued to get support from people: Dr M Vaidya, RSS on Congress tweet pic.twitter.com/ieelu1owSm — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2022

The strong reactions from the RSS and the BJP came after the Congress tweeted a picture of a burning pair of khaki shorts - a part of the RSS uniform earlier, saying, "To free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS. Step by step, we will reach our goal" while referring to its Bharat Jodo Yatra.

To free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS.



Step by step, we will reach our goal.#BharatJodoYatra pic.twitter.com/MuoDZuCHJ2 September 12, 2022

As soon as the tweet went viral, BJP leaders hit out at Congress and demanded that the picture should be taken down immediately. South Bengaluru MP Tejashvi Surya was among the first ones to react to the post, who stated that the picture is symbolic of Congress politics.

This picture is symbolic of Congress politics - of lighting fires in the country.



Fires they lit in the past has burnt them in most of India.



The remaining embers in Rajasthan & Chattisgrah will also reduce to ashes very soon.



Save this tweet. https://t.co/28qbFvKkbI September 12, 2022

The ruling BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra asked Congress, "I want to ask Rahul Gandhi do you want violence in this country?" (sic). Lashing out at the Congress, Patra said, "It's not 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' but 'Bharat Todo' and 'Aag Lagao Yatra'. This is not the first time Congress Party has done so. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi do you want violence in this country? Congress should take down this picture immediately."