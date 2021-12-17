हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amit Shah

There could have been some wrong decisions but no one can say that our intention was wrong: Home Minister Amit Shah

“Even critics would agree that the country has seen a lot of changes in the last 7 years. No allegation of corruption has surfaced against our government. There could have been some wrong decisions but no one can say that our intention was wrong,” Shah said. 

There could have been some wrong decisions but no one can say that our intention was wrong: Home Minister Amit Shah
File Photo

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday (December 17, 2021) said that there could have been some wrong decisions made by the central government but no one can say that the intention of the government was wrong. 

“Even critics would agree that the country has seen a lot of changes in the last 7 years. No allegation of corruption has surfaced against our government. There could have been some wrong decisions but no one can say that our intention was wrong,” said the Home Minister. 

Shah also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi reinstated people's faith in a multi-party democratic system.

While taking a dig at the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, Shah said, “People had started losing faith in democracy when the Modi Government took over the reins. The country was wondering if our multi-party democratic system was failing. Biggest achievement of our Govt is that PM Modi strengthened public faith in our multi-party democratic system.” 

Meanwhile, Amit Shah is also scheduled to hold a "Sarkar Banao, Adhikar Pao" (make government, get rights) rally in Lucknow’s Ramabai Ambedkar Ground today. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad and state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh will make their presence in the rally. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma will also present at the rally.

