There is Modi wave in this election too, says Amit Shah

New Delhi: "Every election is a challenge. BJP workers do not take any election lightly. There is Modi wave in this election too," is what BJP president Amit Shah said at the beginning of Zee News' India Ka DNA conclave on Monday. Highlighting the work of Narendra Modi, Shah said that because of the prime minister, the entire world is looking towards India.

"There were a lot of expectations and I believe that we have met them. In some cases, we have exceeded the expectations. Modiji monitored all the work and now the entire world is looking towards India. The value of Indian passport has increased in the last five years," he said.

Speaking about the 'biggest change' the Modi government has brought during the tenure, he said that it about vote bank. "The biggest change that has taken place is that earlier it was believed that vote bank is a personal property of some leaders, but now the voter thinks independently and casts it accordingly," Shah elaborated.

Shah also shared his views on Mahagathbandan and said that there's no synchronisation among its constituents and added that these 'alliances do not last.'

An election agenda, according to Shah, should be country's security. "Citizens of the country should always think about the security of the country. Country's security should be an election agenda. Every country must think about security and it should become a criteria for voting," he said.

Adding more to that, Shah said, "Pulwama attack timing was not decided by the government. It was carried out by Pakistan-supported terrorists. Should we have waited for elections to counter-attack? We will give a befitting reply to the terror attack."

"Narendra Modi's personality is about taking tough and quick decisions. India is the third country after USA and Israel to avenge the attacks on its soldiers," he said.

"Chaiwala was used to mock Narendra Modi. Those who live in ivory tower have no idea of what is happening on the ground. Since Modiji was abused, the entire country came forward and declared that we are also chowkidar," he added.

Shedding light upon the upcoming election, he confidently said that Narendra Modi will definitely win. "Election is in the preliminary stage and any number is too premature. But Narendra Modi will win a bigger mandate in 2019 than 2014," he said.