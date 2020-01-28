हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Citizenship Amendment Act

There should be no problem for anyone in Maharashtra due to CAA, NRC: Ajit Pawar

West Bengal became the fourth state to pass a resolution against the Citizenship Act in its Assembly on Monday. 

There should be no problem for anyone in Maharashtra due to CAA, NRC: Ajit Pawar

Mumbai: On resolutions passed against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act by Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar on Monday said that these states are ruled by one-party, unlike Maharashtra. He, however, added that "our CM has said there should be no problem for anyone in the state due to CAA and NRC, we're of this opinion." 

Notably, West Bengal became the fourth state to pass a resolution against the Citizenship Act in its Assembly on Monday. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asserted that the state government will not allow the CAA, National Population Register (NPR), and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in West Bengal. 
Mamata said, "This protest is not only of minorities but for all. I thank my Hindu brothers for leading this protest from the forefront. In Bengal, we won't allow CAA, NPR, and NRC. We will fight peacefully." 

Live TV

On January 25, the Congress government in Rajasthan passed a resolution against the Act in the state assembly. Prior to Rajasthan, Kerala and Punjab also passed the resolution against the CAA. 

The Supreme Court has refused to put a stay on the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, granting four weeks` time to the Central government to file a reply on the petitions regarding the same.

The CAA grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. 

Tags:
Citizenship Amendment ActAjit PawarCM Mamata BanerjeeChief Minister Uddhav Thackeray
Next
Story

Metro Services at two stations to be curtailed on January 29

Must Watch

PT3M

Top 10 Major News Stories of Delhi Assembly Elections 2020