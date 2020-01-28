There should be no problem for anyone in Maharashtra due to CAA, NRC: Ajit Pawar

Mumbai: On resolutions passed against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act by Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar on Monday said that these states are ruled by one-party, unlike Maharashtra. He, however, added that "our CM has said there should be no problem for anyone in the state due to CAA and NRC, we're of this opinion."

Notably, West Bengal became the fourth state to pass a resolution against the Citizenship Act in its Assembly on Monday. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asserted that the state government will not allow the CAA, National Population Register (NPR), and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in West Bengal.

Mamata said, "This protest is not only of minorities but for all. I thank my Hindu brothers for leading this protest from the forefront. In Bengal, we won't allow CAA, NPR, and NRC. We will fight peacefully."

Live TV

On January 25, the Congress government in Rajasthan passed a resolution against the Act in the state assembly. Prior to Rajasthan, Kerala and Punjab also passed the resolution against the CAA.

The Supreme Court has refused to put a stay on the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, granting four weeks` time to the Central government to file a reply on the petitions regarding the same.

The CAA grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.