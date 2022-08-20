Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah has received death threats. Addressing a program, the Congress Legislature Party leader referred to Thursday's incident."These people killed Gandhi, Will they leave me? They killed Gandhi, Godse shot Gandhi, but they worship his picture." Siddaramaiah was protesting by holding the poster of Savarkar in his hand. He claimed, " They are calling the man 'Veer Savarkar' who had apologized to the British." He said he had no personal animosity or anger against Savarkar, but his conduct was not right.

In fact, Siddaramaiah on Tuesday accused the BJP of creating communal tension at the district headquarters of Shivamogga on August 15. He had questioned attempts to put up Savarkar's picture in a Muslim-dominated area. Siddaramaiah said, "They tried to put up Savarkar's picture in the Muslim area. Let them put any picture, no problem. But, why doing this in the Muslims area? Why do you have objection on Tipu Sultan's picture?"

Following his remarks, activists of Hindu organizations and BJP started protesting against Siddaramaiah. During Siddaramaiah's visit to Kodagu on Thursday, eggs were thrown at his car and black flags were waved. Meanwhile, Congress leaders and workers alleged the involvement of the state BJP government and Sangh Parivar organizations in throwing eggs at Siddaramaiah's car and protested in different parts of the state.

The Chief Minister of the state Basavaraj Bommai has ordered an inquiry into it. He said that the state government has taken the matter seriously and promised to get them investigated. CM Bommai said, "We are taking this issue seriously. We have spoken to the Director General of Police regarding this. Police will investigate it. We have directed the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly to provide full security. No one should make such a statement which causes jealousy in the mind of others."