These people to be affected in Delhi amid night curfew

New Delhi: Amid a sudden surge in the COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government imposed a seven-hour night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am on Tuesday (April 6) with immediate effect.

Following the orders, the DMRC also announced that entry in Metro during the night curfew, from 10 pm to 5 am, will be allowed only to those passengers who fall in the essential category. This announcement by the DMRC is going to affect many working class individuals who travel to and fro Delhi-NCR everyday.

Individuals who need to travel during the night curfew orders will need to carry an e-pass with them.

Who is exempted during night curfew in Delhi and can travel without e-pass?

Pregnant women and patients seeking treatment are exempted for travel during night time in the national capital.

Medical professionals like private doctors, nurses and paramedics are exempted from carrying an e-pass but will be required to show their identity proofs for travelling in the city during night curfew.

Individuals who are going to the airport and railway station will be needed to show valid tickets for travelling at night in Delhi.

Who is exempted but needs e-pass for travel during night curfew in Delhi?

Individuals traveling to get their vaccination jab during the curfew timings will require a documentation proof.

People travelling for essential services will be exempted from the restrictions but carrying an e-pass for travelling between 10 pm-5 am is mandatory.

Similarly, Journalists and media people will be required to carry an e-pass with them if they are working during night curfew hours.

