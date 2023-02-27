'They Are Selling Pain Of Kashmiri Pandits': Mehbooba Mufti Attacks Centre

New Delhi: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti visited the residence of slain Sanjay Sharma in Achan Pulwama on Monday (February 27) who was killed by terrorists on Sunday (February 26). Mehbooba Mufti blamed the BJP for the deteriorating situation in the Valley. She also questioned the government on what they were doing about changing the situation in the Valley.



''BJP is using Kashmiri Pandits as a weapon, by making films on them, selling their pain in the rest of the country to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims, they have no agenda other than this," said Mehbooba Mufti. The PDP Chief further added, "If militancy is over then who killed Sanjay Sharma yesterday What is the government doing to protect Pandits? I want to appeal to Muslims of Kashmir valley, no doubt there is suppression by BJP and by terrorism, Kashmiri Pandits and others are our assets we should save them anyhow".

Earlier the BJP took out a protest in Srinagar against Pakistan for fuelling terrorism in the Valley. The protestors raised slogans against Pakistan and Burnt an effigy and demanded stern action against the terrorists involved in the killing of the Kashmiri Pandit.

"We strongly condemn the killing of innocent people by terrorists. The selective killings of minority community members in Kashmir are aimed at disturbing the social fabric and brotherhood among Muslims and Kashmiri Pandits" said BJP leader Sajjid Yousuf. Sajid further said that "it's not possible for the government to provide security to every individual from a minority community but if locals of Kashmir started to report terrorist movements and deny them all help the day will not be far that these killings will stop once for all''.

Yesterday, the locals of Pulwama held a protest demonstration and candlelight March against the killing of Sanjay Shamr.

The LG of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha while speaking to the media said that ''it is extremely unfortunate and I condemn this killing, whoever is responsible for these acts, Our security forces will make sure to deal with them. It does raise security concerns among the people, but we are working on the situation, and we will make sure the situation is brought to normal."

BJP's state head Ravindra Raina also visited the family of Sanjay Sharma. ''The Brutal killing of Sanjay Sharma is condemnable. BJP will do everything to help the family. The LG administration will make sure to help the family. I can see a huge number of Kashmiri Muslims have also attended to the family and have gathered for the final rites. The locals are standing with them and its Kashmiriyat. But some who can't see peace here want to disturb the situation."

The family and people at Pulwama were seen in pain and fear having less hope that the situation will turn up good in the future, the family members said that they don't feel secure anymore in Kashmir now they want to leave this place they said the Muslim neighbors are very good and supportive but who knows who the enemy is said Sunita Sharma wife of Sanjay. "Very bad happened to us why haven't migrated from here, he was labour...why was he killed... we need justice, we don't want to live here, our enemy had come to our gate how can we live here?" She added.

Usha Sharma Sanjay's brother's wife said " I was like her mother I had fed him we want government should do something for his family for his kids provide job to his wife" Muslims here helped a lot of but we don't know where from enemy came, we don't feel secure ow here"

Apart from family, all villages are questioning the security scenario in the valley and raising questions saying that security agencies have failed to protect people from target killings.

