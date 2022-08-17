NewsIndia
GUJARAT POLITICS

‘They DON'T respect PM Modi…’: Two Gujarat senior Congress leaders join BJP

Congress leaders Naresh Raval and Raju Parmar joined BJP on Wednesday, alleging that “they don’t have any respect for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah”

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 05:17 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Two senior congress leaders joined BJP on Wednesday
  • Both attacked Congress by saying that they have disinclination for Gujarat and Gujaratis
  • “Congress has touched the bottom, there is no possibility of regaining its lost glory,” they said

Gandhinagar: Senior Gujarat Congress leaders Naresh Raval and Raju Parmar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. Both the leaders were inducted into the saffron party in the presence of state BJP president, C.R. Patil.

After joining the BJP, Raval alleged, "the Congress’s national leadership has a disinclination for Gujarat and Gujaratis, they don’t have any respect for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and even the two Gujarati industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani."

Both the leaders said, "The Congress’ national leadership does not speak to all its party leaders but are selective in speaking to state party leaders, senior party leaders are sidelined, ignored and their views are never considered. Due to this, we have quit the party."

Also Read: Bilkis Bano gang rape case: All 11 life imprisonment convicts released under Gujarat remission policy

The Congress has touched the bottom, and there is no possibility of it regaining its lost glory, that is the reason for quitting the party, Raval said. “This party (Congress) was different nearly two to three decades ago, now it has completely changed and it does not respect committed party workers and leaders,” he added.

