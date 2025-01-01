'They Wanted To Sell My Sisters...I Had No Choice', Says Lucknow Murder Accused In Viral Video

The 24-year-old man in Lucknow has admitted to murdering his mother and four sisters, claiming he acted to protect his family from being trafficked. The accused, identified as Arshad, was arrested at the crime scene at Hotel Sharanjeet in the Thana Naka area. The incident has sent shockwaves through Uttar Pradesh and raised troubling questions about systemic failures and alleged harassment. Arshad reportedly recorded a chilling video confession shortly after the killings. In the video, he alleges that a group of neighbors and land mafia from the family’s hometown in Budaun had captured their house and planned to sell his sisters. The victims were identified as his mother Asma and sisters Alia (9), Alshia (19), Aksa (16), and Rahmeen (18).

“I killed my mother and sisters. They were being sold; we had no choice. I choked them and slit their wrists,” Arshad said in the video, which surfaced hours after the murders. He claimed his father assisted in the killings and named several individuals—Ranu, Aftab, Aleem Khan, Salim, Arif, Ahmad, and Azhar—allegedly involved in harassing his family.

Arshad’s Allegations

Arshad alleged that his family had been sleeping on the streets for 15 days after being forced out of their home. He claimed the perpetrators intended to frame him and his father in false cases while selling his sisters.

“Our family took this step due to harassment by people in the neighborhood. They captured our house. We raised our voice, but no one listened,” he said, adding that the family had appealed for help from various authorities but received no assistance.

Arshad also accused the group of spreading false rumors that his family was from Bangladesh, despite having proof of residence dating back to 1947.

In the video, Arshad made an emotional appeal to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for justice. He also mentioned that the family wanted to convert their religion to live in peace, expressing frustration over their inability to escape constant harassment.

He further suggested that their land should be turned into a temple and their belongings donated to an orphanage, stating, “Let our souls find joy.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Lucknow, Raveena Tyagi confirmed the incident, stating, “The accused, identified as Arshad, allegedly killed five members of his own family. Following the gruesome act, the local police promptly caught the accused from the crime scene.”

Forensic teams have collected evidence from the hotel room, and an investigation is underway to verify the claims made in the video. Authorities are also probing the role of the individuals named by Arshad.

The authenticity of Arshad’s video remains unverified. NDTV reported that the footage shows him addressing the bodies of his family members, expressing remorse but justifying his actions as a desperate measure to "save their honor."

In his final words in the video, Arshad suggested that he intended to die by suicide after the murders. “No family in India should be forced to do this,” he said, pleading for strict action against those he held responsible for his family’s plight.