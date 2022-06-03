हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gujarat

They're ashamed: AAP's Manish Sisodia questions BJP's Gujarat education model

Manish Sisodia asked why the BJP could not improve the standards of schools in 27 years in Gujarat while the AAP had done it in five years.

They&#039;re ashamed: AAP&#039;s Manish Sisodia questions BJP&#039;s Gujarat education model

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said the BJP government in Gujarat was ashamed of its schools and that is why people coming from other states are not giving tours of these facilities. Sisodia's comments came a day after the National Conference of School Education Ministers ended in Gandhinagar.

"As part of the conference, education ministers from other states were supposed to see the Gujarat Model on June 1. Surprisingly, though ministers from all over India were here, we were not shown a single government school. Why? Because they knew their schools are not worthy of being shown to others. The state government did not have the courage to show it to us," Sisodia told reporters in Vadodara.

"When someone comes to Delhi, we take them to our schools and show them how we impart education to students and how confident students are. But, the Gujarat government was ashamed, and that is why they did not show their schools," Sisodia, who handles the education portfolio in the Arvind Kejriwal government, said.

He asked why the BJP could not improve the standards of schools in 27 years in Gujarat while the AAP had done it in five years.

On June 1, Sisodia and other education ministers visited Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK), a command-and-control centre to monitor activities of state-run schools in Gandhinagar.

While speaking to reporters in Vadodara, Sisodia claimed those at the centre could not show data of two government schools when he had asked for it.

He was speaking to reporters after inaugurating an exhibition showcasing differences between the schools run by Gujarat government and those by the AAP government in Delhi. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GujaratBJPAAPManish SisodiaGujarat modelEducation
Next
Story

At least 7 charred to death after Hyderabad-bound bus collides with goods vehicle in Karnataka

Must Watch

PT3M9S

Desh Superfast: Two people killed due to target killing in 24 hours in valley