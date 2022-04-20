हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

Thief starts dancing after robbing hardware store in UP's Chandauli- Watch

After robbing a hardware store in Chandauli in Uttar Pradesh, a thief was captured on the CCTV camera dancing.

Thief starts dancing after robbing hardware store in UP&#039;s Chandauli- Watch
Image credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Apparently, a video of a robbery that took place at a hardware store in Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh, caused a social media sensation where the robber entered the store with the intention of stealing items and while doing so he started dancing. Anshu Singh is the owner of the hardware shop in Chandauli market where this incident occurred, and it occurred in the early hours of April 16, 2022.

The thief, as shown in the video, entered the store without much fuss and took away what he could find at the cash register before he noticed the CCTV cameras installed at the store. This did not deter him, instead, he started dancing as soon as he spotted it. 

Police have filed a case against the alleged perpetrator and are currently on the hunt for this 'dancing thief'. Since the thief carefully covered his face with a cloth, it is hard to see his face in the viral video.

Check out the video here: 

Read also: IMD predicts light rainfall in Delhi till April 22, temperature to drop - Check complete prediction here

Anshu Singh discovered the broken shutter the next morning after he reached his store, and immediately after entering the store, he noticed the missing cash. When he reviewed the CCTV footage, he discovered this bizarre video. 

As a result, the Chandauli police were notified and they're currently looking into the issue

Viral videoUtter PradeshChandaulirobbery
