New Delhi: The India Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted that the national capital on Wednesday (April 20, 2022) is likely to witness light isolated rainfall.

The Met Office said that light showers are likely to occur in Delhi till April 22 and strong dust-raising winds (speed reaching between 25-35 kmph) very likely on 19 April and 20 April.

IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on Wednesday but the mercury may not climb down as much.

Heatwave conditions to abate

The heatwave condition is likely to abate due to an approaching western disturbance, wind conditions and cloudiness over the region, IMD added. Delhi's humidity oscillated between 31% and 17%, the weather department said.

"Relief is expected as there is a possibility of thunderstorm activity around April 21 and 22. More activity is possible on April 21. This is because of an approaching western disturbance approaching and a circulation over Haryana and adjoining areas. Wind pattern will also change," a SkymetWeather report said.

IMD has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle. The maximum and minimum temperature will settle around 41 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.

Heatwave conditions on Tuesday

On Tuesday, eight out of 12 stations in the national capital recorded maximum temperatures of more than 43 degrees Celsius, making it the warmest in terms of spatial spread of heatwave to severe heatwave in Delhi-NCR.

At the same time, Safdarjung, the base station for Delhi, recorded 42.6 degrees Celsius, higesht for April in last 11 years between 2012 and 2022, IMD said.

Sports Complex, central Delhi recorded 45 degrees Celsius while Mungeshpur in north Delhi recorded 44.4 degrees Celsius and Peetampura in west Delhi recorded 44.3 degrees Celsius.

