New Delhi: In a daring and well-planned heist, a gang of thieves broke into a jewellery shop in Bhogal area of the national capital and looted jewellery worth around Rs 25 crore. The incident came to light on Tuesday when the owner of the shop, Sanjeev Jain, opened it after a day off on Monday. Jain told news agency ANI that the thieves had entered the shop from the terrace and drilled a hole in the wall of the strong room where the jewellery was kept. He said the entire shop was filled with dust and the CCTV camera was damaged. He claimed that the thieves had taken away everything from the strong room.

"It is a big incident of burglary. Investigation underway, CCTV footage accessed," ANi quoted Rajesh Deo, DCP South-East as saying. He visited the spot along with a forensic team. He said a case has been registered and several teams have been formed to nab the culprits.

September 26, 2023

Police sources said that the thieves had prior information about the shop and the jewellery and had done a recce of the place before executing the heist. They said the thieves also knew how to disable the electronic devices and avoid detection. They said the modus operandi of the thieves was similar to some previous cases of jewellery thefts in the city.

The visuals from the spot showed a big hole in the wall along the staircase leading to the strong room. The police said they were examining the CCTV footage from the nearby areas to identify the suspects and trace their escape route. They said they were also questioning the staff and the neighbours of the shop to get some clues.