हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bihar

Thieves, posing as govt officials, steal 60-foot iron bridge in Bihar in broad daylight

The thieves took the help of local Irrigation Department officials and villagers during the removal of the iron bridge.

Thieves, posing as govt officials, steal 60-foot iron bridge in Bihar in broad daylight
File Photo (ANI)

Patna: A gang of thieves managed to steal a 60-feet defunct iron bridge in Bihar`s Rohtas district in broad daylight - and with the help of unwitting local officials and villagers, an official said.

The thieves, posing as officers of the state Irrigation Department, used gas cutters and earthmover machines to demolish the bridge and took away the scrap metal in three days.

Interestingly, they took the help of local Irrigation Department officials and villagers during the removal of the iron bridge. By the time, officials could understand about theft, the thieves had fled with their "heavy" loot.

The bridge was constructed over the Arrah canal in 1972 at Amiyawar village which comes under Nasriganj police station. By now, it became quite old and was declared dangerous and the local villagers were not using it.

"We have received a complaint from the officials of the Irrigation Department. Accordingly, we have registered an FIR against unknown persons. The process of making sketches of the accused is underway to identify them. We have also alerted scrap dealers to pass the information about any such materials to their knowledge. The bridge was 60 feet long and 12 feet high," Nasriganj SHO Subhash Kumar said.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BiharRohtasThievesBihar news
Next
Story

Genomic analysis of XE variant sample from Gujarat underway: Health ministry

Must Watch

PT2M38S

Pakistan Political Crisis: Parliament proceedings started in Pakistan