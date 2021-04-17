हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Centre orders third emergency medical oxygen supply as demand surges due to COVID-19

The surge in COVID-19 cases has caused a heavy demand on medical oxygen supplies.

Centre orders third emergency medical oxygen supply as demand surges due to COVID-19

New Delhi: Hours after PM Narendra Modi’s assurance that there won’t be further scarcity of medical oxygen supplies, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla placed the third emergency order on behalf of the Centre on Friday.

"... medical oxygen is an essential public health commodity... impediment in supplies may impact management of COVID-19 patients... ensure (i) no restriction is imposed on movement of medical oxygen between states/ UTs... (ii) no restrictions shall be imposed on oxygen manufacturers and suppliers to limit supplies only to hospitals of the state in which they are located... (iii) free movement of oxygen carrying vehicles into the cities..." Mr Bhalla wrote in his order, NDTV reported.

With the coronavirus surge continuing unabated, the district administration in Ghaziabad on Friday (April 16) asked manufacturers to halt production of industrial-use oxygen and ramp up the supply for medical purposes, according to news agency PTI.

District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said the administration also asked all hospital in the city to not deny treatment to a COVID-19 patients even if they have no beds. He said such hospitals can refer the patient to a dedicated COVID-19 facility after giving them preliminary treatment.

Additional Chief Medical Officer Sunil Tyagi has been instructed to monitor bed availability for COVID 19 patients, the DM said.

The state government has already imposed a night curfew in Ghaziabad to curb the rise in cases.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19Coronavirusoxygen supplyMedical Oxygen cylinders
Next
Story

Kumbh Mela devotees returning to state will be monitored: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Must Watch

PT16M35S

West Bengal Election 2021: Voting for the 5th phase of election begins today