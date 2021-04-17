Centre orders third emergency medical oxygen supply as demand surges due to COVID-19

New Delhi: Hours after PM Narendra Modi’s assurance that there won’t be further scarcity of medical oxygen supplies, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla placed the third emergency order on behalf of the Centre on Friday.

"... medical oxygen is an essential public health commodity... impediment in supplies may impact management of COVID-19 patients... ensure (i) no restriction is imposed on movement of medical oxygen between states/ UTs... (ii) no restrictions shall be imposed on oxygen manufacturers and suppliers to limit supplies only to hospitals of the state in which they are located... (iii) free movement of oxygen carrying vehicles into the cities..." Mr Bhalla wrote in his order, NDTV reported.

With the coronavirus surge continuing unabated, the district administration in Ghaziabad on Friday (April 16) asked manufacturers to halt production of industrial-use oxygen and ramp up the supply for medical purposes, according to news agency PTI.

District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said the administration also asked all hospital in the city to not deny treatment to a COVID-19 patients even if they have no beds. He said such hospitals can refer the patient to a dedicated COVID-19 facility after giving them preliminary treatment.

Additional Chief Medical Officer Sunil Tyagi has been instructed to monitor bed availability for COVID 19 patients, the DM said.

The state government has already imposed a night curfew in Ghaziabad to curb the rise in cases.

