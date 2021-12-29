हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Omicron

India's Omicron tally nears 800, Delhi and Maharashtra worst-hit; here's statewise full list

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the new COVID-19 variant has been detected in 21 states and UT in India.

India's Omicron tally nears 800, Delhi and Maharashtra worst-hit; here's statewise full list
Representational Image (Reuters)

New Delhi: The Omicron cases in India continue to rise with the total tally nearing 780. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday (December 29, 2021) morning, there have been 781 infections of the new COVID-19 variant across 21 states and UT in the country.

Of the 781 cases, 241 people have been either discharged, recovered or migrated.

Delhi, Maharastra, Gujarat and Kerala have reported the most number of Omicron cases.

Here's statewise status of Omicron cases in India

State   Omicron cases Discharged/Recovered/Migrated
     
Delhi 238 57
Maharashtra 167 72
Gujarat 73 17
Kerala 65 1
Telangana 62 10
Rajasthan 46 30
Karnataka 34 18

Tamil Nadu

 34 36
Haryana 12 2

West Bengal

 11 1

Madhya Pradesh

 9 7
Odisha 8 0

Andhra Pradesh

 6 1
Uttarakhand 4 0
Chandigarh 3 2

Jammu & Kashmir

 3 3

Uttar Pradesh

 2 2
Goa 1 0

Himachal Pradesh

 1 1
Ladakh 1 1
Manipur 1 0

9,195 new COVID-19 cases

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also informed that India reported 9,195 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the country's tally of coronavirus cases has increased to 3,48,08,886, while the active caseload has jumped to 77,002. 

302 fresh fatalities also pushed India's death toll to 4,80,592.

Overall risk related to Omicron 'remains very high'

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the overall risk related to Omicron 'remains very high'. In a weekly epidemiological update on COVID-19 on Tuesday, the global health body stated that consistent evidence shows that the Omicron variant has a 'growth advantage over the Delta variant' with a doubling time of 2-3 days.

