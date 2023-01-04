topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
CONGRESS MLA DEATH

Thirumahan Everaa, Tamil Nadu Congress MLA dies at 46; Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge condole demise

Congress MLA from Erode East constituency in Tamil Nadu and son of former Union minister E V K S Elangovan, E Thirumahan Everaa, died today. The MLA is the great grandson of rational leader E V Ramasamy 'Periyar.'

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 08:09 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Thirumahan Everaa, Tamil Nadu Congress MLA dies at 46; Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge condole demise

Erode/Chennai: Congress MLA from Erode East constituency in Tamil Nadu and son of former Union minister E V K S Elangovan, E Thirumahan Everaa, died today following illness, the party said. He was 46. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjuna Kharge, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and State Leader of Opposition and AIADMK interim chief K Palaniswami condoled the death of the first-time legislator.

The MLA is the great grandson of rational leader E V Ramasamy 'Periyar.' He is survived by his wife and a daughter. A Congress release said Gandhi, Kharge and senior leaders including K C Venugopal expressed their condolences with Elangovan over the phone.

TNCC president K S Alagiri condoled his party colleague's death and expressed his sympathies with Elangovan, a former chief of the Congress' State unit. In a condolence message, Alagiri expressed shock and anguish over Everaa's demise and hailed him as a progressive youngster. Everaa died following illness, he added.

"All of 46, his demise is an irreparable loss to the Congress," Alagiri said. Chief Minister Stalin expressed shock and grief over the young MLA's death and recalled their recent meeting. "I always remember his cheerful face," he said.

Besides Palaniswami, State secretaries of CPI (M) and CPI, K Balakrishnan and R Mutharasan, respectively, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss also condoled Everaa's death.The party said his final rites will be held on Thursday in Erode.

Live Tv

Congress MLA DeathTamil NaduChennaiTamil Nadu CMAMMK leaderRahul GandhiMallikarjun Kharge

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Europe's 'hypocrisy' on terrorists
DNA Video
DNA: Campaign to save Shri Sammed Shikharji
DNA Video
DNA: SC believes in demonetisation, opposition does not?
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous science fiction writer Isaac Asimov was born in 1920
DNA Video
DNA: Target Killing or Genocide Conspiracy?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Legendary football player Pele passed away
DNA Video
DNA: How did Rishabh escape from 'Burning Car'?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Now you will get the 'right' to vote from anywhere
DNA Video
DNA: When Nano Technology started in 1959