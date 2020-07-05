हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Thiruvananthapuram 'sitting on volcano' as COVID-19 untraceable cases rising, says Kerala Minister

Thiruvananthapuram district is `sitting on a volcano` as a number of untraceable cases linked to COVID-19 disease are rising, said Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Sunday.

Thiruvananthapuram &#039;sitting on volcano&#039; as COVID-19 untraceable cases rising, says Kerala Minister

Thiruvananthapuram: Thiruvananthapuram district is `sitting on a volcano` as a number of untraceable cases linked to COVID-19 disease are rising, said Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Sunday.

On being asked about the possibilities of community spread in Thiruvananthapuram, Surendran said, "We are `sitting on a volcano` with rising COVID-19 cases. The situation in Thiruvananthapuram has become complicated as the number of untraceable cases are rising."

Earlier in the day, he pointed out some of the cases where contact was not traceable and said stringent action is needed to combat the COVID-19 situation in Thiruvananthapuram.

"The capital city (Thiruvananthapuram) is moving towards a complicated situation. We are seriously watching the situation. More stringent actions are needed," said Surendran.

"The situation in Thiruvananthapuram city has become complicated after more number of COVID-19 positive cases reported without tracking the origin of the infection. The day before yesterday a police officer tested positive who was on duty outside secretariat and origin of infection could not be traced," he added.

The minister also said that authorities are preparing to meet emergency situations.As many as 225 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Kerala on Sunday, taking the active cases in the state to 2,228, informed Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja.

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCoronavirus Kerala
Next
Story

Taj Mahal to remain closed due to prevailing COVID-19 situation in Agra
  • 6,73,165Confirmed
  • 19,268Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,12,99,667Confirmed
  • 5,31,659Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M17S

Mumbai Edition: Watch all the latest news of Mumbai in this bulletin