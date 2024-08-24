'This Alliance Raises Questions About National Security': Yogi Adityanath Ahead Of J-K Election

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has challenged the Congress party's decision to form a pre-poll alliance with the National Conference for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls. He also pointed out its election manifesto pitched for a dialogue between India and Pakistan.

Polling in Jammu and Kashmir is scheduled to take place in three phases and the first phase will begin on September 18 and followed on September 25 and October 1. The results will be announced on October 4, as per the announcement of the election schedule by the Election Commission.

"Elections have been announced for J&K assembly elections. This election is not only important for the people of Jammu and Kashmir but also for every Indian who believes in democracy," Chief Minster Adityanath said, ANI reported.

The Congress, which is leading the INDI Alliance, has formed a coalition with the National Conference of the Abdullah Family, presenting its anti-national plan before the country.

Adityanath further stated that the pre-poll alliance of the two parties raises significant concerns about national security and their commitment to the Constitution.

"Recently, the National Conference released its manifesto ... This alliance of the Congress and the National Conference raises many big questions about national security and their loyalty to the Indian Constitution," he said.

He questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, over the National Conference's decision to start trade across the Line of Control, one of 12 guarantees promised in its manifesto.

"I want to ask Congress leader Rahul Gandhi whether the Congress supports the announcement of the National Conference, to have a separate flag for Jammu and Kashmir...Does the Congress Party and Rahul Gandhi support the decision of the National Conference to start trade across the Line of Control and support terrorism and its ecosystem from across the border? ... Congress should answer this," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said.