Delhi

This Butterfly Garden in Delhi-NCR is a must visit; Check visiting hours here

The Butterfly Garden is located near the Singhu border and kids can enjoy nature's beauty while learning about the life cycles of various butterflies.

Image credit: Pixabay (Representational image)

Mamurpur: The Butterfly Garden that was recently inaugurated by the Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Ishwar Singh in Mamurpur nursery near the Singhu border on Tuesday, has become a popular destination for visitors in Delhi. The garden, established by the Department of Forest and Wildlife, Delhi educates the visitors about the life cycle of as many as ten different species of butterfly.

"Since it is completely surrounded by the undeveloped colonies, visiting here makes us feel extremely delighted," said Prabhu Panchal, a visitor. Appreciating the administration`s efforts to save the endangered species (of butterfly), he also mentioned that his kids have learned about the lives of butterflies and enjoy coming to the garden a lot.

While speaking to ANI, Praveen Kumar, an Animal handler at the butterfly garden put forth the specialties of the garden. "To attract more and more butterflies and visitors to the garden, we have planted different plants in the garden," he said.

The garden remains open for the general public from 5.00 AM to 8.00 AM and 4.00 PM to 7.00 PM. 

