This Couple’s Unique Eco-Home Maintains AQI 10-15 Amid Severe Pollution In Delhi, It Is Located At...

In the smog-laden environment of Delhi, where the Air Quality Index (AQI) often breaches hazardous levels, a remarkable eco-friendly home in Sainik Farms stands as a testament to sustainable living.

Peter Singh and Nino Kaur's residence consistently maintains an AQI of just 10-15, a feat achieved through ingenious design, eco-conscious construction methods, and a passion for self-sufficiency.

A Home Like No Other

This extraordinary home defies modern architectural norms. Instead of using traditional cement or paint, it employs bricks bound by lime mortar and is finished with lime-based coatings, which are more breathable and eco-friendly. The roof, instead of conventional concrete, is adorned with stone tiles, offering natural insulation and significantly cooler interiors during Delhi's scorching summers.

A Green Oasis with Over 15,000 Plants

The property’s lush greenery is its lifeline. With over 15,000 plants meticulously placed throughout the residence, the house serves as a natural air purifier. These plants ensure the indoor AQI remains pristine, even as outdoor pollution levels soar.

Powered by the Sun and Water-Wise

Beyond clean air, the home runs entirely on solar energy, making it fully off-grid. Water conservation is a core principle, with a 15,000-litre rainwater harvesting tank providing irrigation for the plants. Wastewater is carefully recycled, leaving no room for wastage.

A Sustainable Food Haven

Peter and Nino have embraced self-sufficiency by growing their own organic vegetables, ensuring they never need to buy produce from the market. Even Delhi's notorious stubble burning season, which worsens air pollution, has been turned into an opportunity. The couple uses stubble mixed with compost to fertilize their mushroom cultivation efforts, bringing sustainability full circle.

A Journey Rooted in Health and Determination

This unique home was born out of necessity and determination. When Nino was diagnosed with blood cancer, her recovery was hindered by Delhi’s toxic air. Doctors advised the couple to leave the city, but their commitment to their roots led them to seek alternatives.

After a temporary stay in Goa, they returned to Delhi, inspired by Ayurvedic advice to adopt an organic lifestyle. Their transformation of their home into a sanctuary of health and sustainability began as a personal mission and now serves as an inspiring model for others.

An Oasis Amid Pollution

Peter and Nino’s home is more than a dwelling—it’s a living, breathing solution to urban pollution. By blending ancient building techniques with modern green innovations, their house stands as a beacon of hope for healthier, sustainable urban living in one of the world's most polluted cities.

Their story demonstrates the power of ingenuity, resilience, and a commitment to sustainability, offering a blueprint for combating environmental challenges while thriving in harmony with nature.