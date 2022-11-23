topStoriesenglish
'This friendship will continue': Aaditya Thackeray after meeting Tejashwi Yadav in Patna

The meeting between the two young leaders is an attempt to unite opposition parties to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. "The current challenge is to save the law & the democracy & we will do anything to save it," said Tejashwi Yadav after the meet.

Patna: Shiv Sena (Uddhav) leader and former Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday met Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav at mother Rabri Devi's residence in Patna. The Sena leader was accompanied by party MP Priyanka Chaturvedi. Addressing the reporters after the meet here, Aaditya Thackeray said, "We've been in touch with each other but could not meet due to covid. We discussed various topics but did not discuss politics. Sure this friendship will continue." The meeting between the two young leaders is an attempt to unite opposition parties to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. "The current challenge is to save the law & the democracy & we will do anything to save it," said Tejashwi Yadav after meeting Aditya Thackeray.

Recently, Aditya Thackeray had also participated in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi`s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra. Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had also taken an initiative to unite opposition parties against the saffron party.

Also Read: Bharat Jodo Yatra: Aaditya Thackeray marches with Rahul Gandhi in Maharashtra

During his last visit to Delhi in September, Nitish Kumar met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party leaders late Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Kumar met with the Opposition leaders after he broke his alliance with the BJP and joined hands with Tejashwi Yadav`s Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Congress, and other parties to form a `Mahagathbandhan` government in Bihar.

Earlier Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had also visited Bihar and met Nitish Kumar, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as part of efforts toward forging opposition unity.

(With agency inputs)

