'This Is A Govt Of Corrupts, Goons And Criminals...': Rajnath Singhs Slams TMC In West Bengal

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajanath Singh slammed the Trinamool Congress and claimed that goons, corrupts and criminals flourished under Mamata Banejree-led government. Adressing a rally in West Bengal's Malda amid Lok Sabha polls, Singh criticised TMC's rule and questioned what the party has done for the state.

"TMC government is in power in the state for long. If someone asks what the party has done for the state, the people will say that the extortionists, criminals and corrupt have propelled here," said Rajnath Singh.

"All the government contracts are given to TMC workers...There is no law and order in the state. How will the state progress? If the law and order is in poor condition in a state, development can never take place. Under PM Modi's rule, we have shown that if any party knows carrying out development, it is the Bharatiya Janata Party," he added.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Addressing a public rally in Malda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "... If someone asks what has the TMC government done for the state during its rule, everyone says, it is a government of the corrupt, goons, and criminals. All the government contracts… pic.twitter.com/8gqhg148vS — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2024

He highlighted India's rising global stature and economic growth, adding that it is the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a developed nation by 2047.

"Ever since the BJP has come to power, India's stature has risen globally. Earlier, we didn't got the recognition, we should have. Now, even if some of yur relative travel abroad, they would feel that it is not the Bharat of the past but has transformed into a powerful country," the Defence Minister said.

Lok Sabha Elections In West Bengal

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has held a stronghold in West Bengal. The party won 34 out of 42 seats in 2014. But in 2019, BJP showed a strong improvement winning 18 seats, while TMC's tally came down to 22. Voting in West Bengal is taking place across all seven phases. Polling were held in three constituencies on April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.