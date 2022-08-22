Ahmedabad: Stepping up his attack on the BJP, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday compared the AAP vs BJP battle with Mahabharat. The Aam Aadmi Party chief said, "This is religious war like Mahabharata. BJP has CBI-ED-IT-Police, they have entire army. We have "Shri Krishna" with us, god resides in the heart of the people. The people are with us and truth will win at the end".

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy CM Manish Sisodia are on a two-day visit to Gujarat to campaign for the upcoming assembly elections.

Arvind Kejriwal said, "It looks like Gujarat is now asking for change. That's why the CBI raid took place at Manish Sisodia's place. After 27 years of dirty rule, Gujarat is asking for an alternative. Till now Gujarat did not have an option, now an honest alternative has been found. People of Gujarat want work like Delhi and Punjab".

Their visit comes amid a heated row between the AAP and BJP over the an alleged scam in the Delhi Excise Policy in which Manish Sisodia is also an sccused.

Kejriwal targeted the BJP government in Gujarat for for 'bad' condition of schools and promised "guaranteed" free and quality education, healthcare in poll-bound Gujarat if AAP is voted to power.

"If voted to power, the AAP government will set up clinics like 'mohalla' clinics of Delhi at village and ward levels and improve the infrastructure of government hospitals to compete with private hospitals. The AAP government will also implement the Delhi scheme of free treatment for accident victims," Kejriwal said.