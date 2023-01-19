‘This is Jaadugiri’, Sachin Pilot takes a dig at CM Ashok Gehlot over Rajasthan paper leak case - WATCH

Jhunjhunu: In fresh trouble for the Rajasthan Congress, senior party leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot has attacked the Ashok Gehlot government over the exam paper leaks case. While not directly naming the Rajasthan chief minister, Pilot said, "We welcome the government`s decision to investigate the paper leaks case. However, it`s hard to believe that no Congress leader or government official is not involved in the leaks."

Pilot made these remarks while addressing an event in Jhunjhunu on Wednesday.

Taking a dig at the CM, with whom he had a public falling out in the wake of the Rajasthan political crisis in 2020, Pilot said the government should explain what was the ‘magic’ which saw the leaked exam papers landing up with students without the involvement of any leader or government official.

"It has been said that the exam papers were kept inside a vault. So one wonders what magic went into them landing up with students without the involvement of any (Congress) leader or politician," the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister said. He added that responsibility should be fixed in the paper leaks case and those involved should be identified and brought to book.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: It's unfortunate when exam paper is leaked repeatedly. I welcome action taken against perpetrators. It's being said no leader or official was involved in it but paper is kept in locker despite that it reached students...this is 'Jaadugiri': Sachin Pilot(18.01) pic.twitter.com/XW9muGmySd — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) January 19, 2023

On Tuesday, too, Pilot had raised questions on the leak of question papers for recruitment exams in Rajasthan. Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, he said, "I was saddened and anguished after learning of the paper leaks. Repeated paper leaks compromise the future of our youth. It doesn`t matter who the culprit is, a strict investigation should be conducted to stop recurrence of such paper leaks."

In December, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) cancelled the competitive examination for recruitment of 2nd-grade teachers for 2022. The exam was rescheduled for January 29. After at least half a dozen major examination paper leaks have rocked Rajasthan since the Congress came to power in 2018.

The Opposition, led by the BJP, has accused the Gehlot government of failing to curb the menace.