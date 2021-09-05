हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mehbooba Mufti

This is new India's naya Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti criticises Centre for FIR over draping of Syed Ali Shah Geelani's body in Pak flag

"Having turned Kashmir into an open air prison, now even the dead aren't spared," the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said. 

This is new India&#039;s naya Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti criticises Centre for FIR over draping of Syed Ali Shah Geelani&#039;s body in Pak flag
File Photo (ANI)

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday flayed the central government for the filing of an FIR over the draping of hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani's body in a Pakistani flag and the alleged raising of "anti-national" slogans after his death.

The Budgam Police registered the FIR against unnamed people under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code, taking cognisance of a video clip that showed Geelani's body draped in a Pakistani flag.

However, as the police moved in to take over the body, the late separatist leader's aides removed the flag.

Criticising the filing of the FIR, Mehbooba tweeted, "Having turned Kashmir into an open air prison, now even the dead aren't spared. A family isn't allowed to mourn & bid a final farewell as per their wishes. Booking Geelani sahab's family under UAPA shows GOI's deep rooted paranoia & ruthlessness. This is New India's Naya Kashmir." 

Geelani, 91, died Wednesday night at his residence in Srinagar after a prolonged illness. The body was laid to rest at a graveyard in a nearby mosque.

