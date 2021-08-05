This is why the cab driver didn’t hit back when he was beaten up by Lucknow girl

The video from a busy traffic light in Lucknow that shows a woman repeatedly slapping a cab driver, continues to grab eyeballs. Now, both the girl and the driver have been giving interviews to different media houses and sharing their versions. In one such conversations with The Lallantop, the driver Shahadat Ali has explained why he didn’t resort to violence after being slapped.

He said, “In my house, my parents haven’t taught me to hit a woman. I am from a very good family. I am taught to never hit a lady by my mother. The heaven is in mother’s feet, even you know that.”

He went on to explain the incident in detail in a previous conversation with Zee News Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand.

He said, “She broke my mobile, which is my employer's. My car was damaged too, I suffered a loss of around Rs 60,000."

The girl, however, has a different version to tell. She said that she has been suffering from several diseases and has been harassed by a group of eve-teasers for two years.

The incident took place on July 31 at a busy crossroad in Lucknow. The internet demanded the girl’s arrest when a video went viral that showed her mercilessly beating up the cab driver. Later, the police registered a complaint against the girl.

Initially, the police booked the driver in several cases but he was released later.

