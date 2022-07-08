Kerala rains: A yellow rain alert has been declared in all districts of Kerala except Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam as heavy rains are expected to lash the southern state in the coming days, announced Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). The alert has been issued for the next 5 days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, but as there is a possibility of heavy rain in the hilly areas, locals have been requested to be alert and cautious in the areas that have received heavy rains in the past few days, reported ANI. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have already been deployed in various districts based on the warning of heavy rains. Each team has been prepared in Wayanad, Kozhikode and Idukki districts. Both cohorts of the Civil Defense Academy have been set up.

Areas under high alert

In North Kerala, the water level of Kadalundi (Malapuram), Bharathapuzha (Palakad), Shiria (Kasargod), Karavannoor (Thrissur) and Gayatri (Thrissur) rivers has increased.

Along with this, the water level in the rivers of Vamanapuram (Thiruvananthapuram), Neyyar (Thiruvananthapuram), Karamana (Thiruvananthapuram), Kallada (Kollam), Manimala (Idukki), Meenachil (Kottayam) and Kothamangalam (Eranakulam) in South Kerala is also rising.

Red alerts around

According to the report, among the dams under the Kerala State Electricity Board, there is a red alert in the vicinity of Lower Periyar and Kallarkutty dams in the Idukki district and an orange alert in the vicinity of Peringalkuth dam in Thrissur district.

Apart from that, a blue alert has been issued at Kozhikode`s Kuttiadi Dam.

At present, no warnings have been announced on the dams under the Irrigation Department.

Meanwhile, "Four people have been killed in Idukki district while one person each died in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts," a senior SDMA official told PTI.

A total of 11 houses were completely damaged while 20 houses were partially damaged in the state from July 3 to 7.

(With ANI inputs)