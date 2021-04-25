हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

This storm has shaken the country, says PM Narendra Modi on second wave of COVID-19

PM Modi said that he is expressing 'Mann Ki Baat' at a time when COVID-19 is testing our patience.

This storm has shaken the country, says PM Narendra Modi on second wave of COVID-19
File Photo

New Delhi: Amid the raging second wave of COVID-19 in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (April 25, 2021) said that this storm has shaken the country.

During the 76th Episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister said, "After successfully confronting the first wave of Corona, the country was full of enthusiasm, full of self-confidence, but this storm has shaken the country."

PM Modi also said, "Today, I am expressing Mann Ki Baat at a time when Corona is testing our patience; it is testing the limits of all of us at enduring misery. Many of our near and dear ones have left us untimely."

The Prime Minister stated that this time, for emerging victorious in this battle, everyone should accord priority to expert and scientific advice

"The Government of India is applying its entire might to give a fillip to the endeavours of State Governments. The State Governments too are trying their best to fulfill their responsibilities," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi also said that during the COVID-19 crisis, everyone is getting aware of the importance of the vaccine and appealed to people to not get swayed by any rumour about the coronavirus vaccines. 

PM Modi expressed that the country is once again united and fighting against COVID-19. 

"These days, I see that someone is delivering medicines to families living in quarantine, someone is sending vegetables, milk, fruits etc. Someone is offering free ambulance services to patients. Even in such challenging times, in different corners of the country, voluntary organizations are coming forward and trying to do whatever they can to help others," he stated. 

PM Modi said that this time, a new awareness is also being seen in the villages

"On the one hand, the country is working day and night for hospitals, ventilators and medicines and on the other hand, the countrymen are also fighting the challenge of Corona with a lot of heart. This resolve gives us so much strength, so much confidence. Whatever efforts are being made are of great service to the society. They strengthen the power of society," he said.

The Prime Minister said that he has kept the entire conversation of 'Mann Ki Baat' on COVID-19, because, today, the country's biggest priority is to defeat this disease. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19Narendra ModiMann Ki Baat
Next
Story

Delhi lockdown extended by one week, check list of restrictions imposed

Must Watch

PT31M50S

PM Modi's addresses the nation in 76th 'Mann Ki Baat'