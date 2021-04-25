This storm has shaken the country, says PM Narendra Modi on second wave of COVID-19

New Delhi: Amid the raging second wave of COVID-19 in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (April 25, 2021) said that this storm has shaken the country.

During the 76th Episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister said, "After successfully confronting the first wave of Corona, the country was full of enthusiasm, full of self-confidence, but this storm has shaken the country."

PM Modi also said, "Today, I am expressing Mann Ki Baat at a time when Corona is testing our patience; it is testing the limits of all of us at enduring misery. Many of our near and dear ones have left us untimely."

The Prime Minister stated that this time, for emerging victorious in this battle, everyone should accord priority to expert and scientific advice.

"The Government of India is applying its entire might to give a fillip to the endeavours of State Governments. The State Governments too are trying their best to fulfill their responsibilities," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi also said that during the COVID-19 crisis, everyone is getting aware of the importance of the vaccine and appealed to people to not get swayed by any rumour about the coronavirus vaccines.

PM Modi expressed that the country is once again united and fighting against COVID-19.

"These days, I see that someone is delivering medicines to families living in quarantine, someone is sending vegetables, milk, fruits etc. Someone is offering free ambulance services to patients. Even in such challenging times, in different corners of the country, voluntary organizations are coming forward and trying to do whatever they can to help others," he stated.

PM Modi said that this time, a new awareness is also being seen in the villages.

"On the one hand, the country is working day and night for hospitals, ventilators and medicines and on the other hand, the countrymen are also fighting the challenge of Corona with a lot of heart. This resolve gives us so much strength, so much confidence. Whatever efforts are being made are of great service to the society. They strengthen the power of society," he said.

The Prime Minister said that he has kept the entire conversation of 'Mann Ki Baat' on COVID-19, because, today, the country's biggest priority is to defeat this disease.

Live TV