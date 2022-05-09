New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Hanuman Chalisa vs Azaan row in Karnataka, the Opposition leader BK Hariprasad on Monday sparked another communal controversy when he said that those who are campaigning against Azaan are terrorists, reported IANS.

"Those who are indulged in sowing poisonous seeds between two religions and starting a campaign to create unrest in society are terrorists. They must immediately be arrested under the provisions of the UAPA Act," IANS quoted Hariprasad as saying.

The opposition leader in the Karnataka Legislative Council also slammed the ruling BJP government over "defending" themselves and using the anti-social elements to cover up the failure of the government, he said.

"They are like octopuses in the hands of Sangh Parivar. It is getting its work done through them. They must be considered as terror elements and booked under UAPA Act," he reiterated.

Reactions from Hindu activists

Hindu activists have reacted strongly to Hariprasad’s statement.

Slamming Congress for its anti-Hindu approach, Siddalinga Swamiji of Sri Ram Sena said that nothing else could be expected from a party like this.

“The agitation and campaign against Azaan are taken up to uphold court orders and constitution. For taking up such initiative and for performing morning devotional prayers, Hindus are branded as terrorists by Hariprasad,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sri Ram Sena founder Pramod Muthalik has stated that if the Muslim community does not follow the Supreme Court guidelines, they will have to face social, and economic boycotts from Hindus.

Hanuman Chalisa vs Azaan

The row erupted after Hindu activists in Karnataka said that they will chant Hanuman Chalisa against Azaan of Supreme Court citing is not followed.

Sri Ram Sena founder Pramod Muthalik inaugurated the programme at a temple in the Mysuru district at 5 a.m. He claimed that the chanting of the Hanuman Chalisa and `Suprabhata` (morning) prayers were performed at more than 1,000 temples against Azaan in mosques.

The police have taken activists into custody who were all set to launch the Hanuman Chalisa chanting at a temple in Bengaluru.

(With IANS inputs)