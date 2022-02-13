हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
hijab row

'Those watching Gajwa-e-Hind dream...': Yogi Adityanath's BIG statement amid Hijab row

Making strong remarks amid ongoing Hijab row, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said that India will be run on the basis of the constitution and not according to the Sharia law.

&#039;Those watching Gajwa-e-Hind dream...&#039;: Yogi Adityanath&#039;s BIG statement amid Hijab row

Making strong remarks amid ongoing Hijab row, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said that India will be run on the basis of the constitution and not according to the Sharia law.

"The communal miscreants of Talibani mindset, watching the dream of Gajwa-E-Hind must note down one thing - India will be run as per the constitution, and not according to the Sharia.."  

