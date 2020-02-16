Threat of third world war looming as violence, dissatisfaction rising in society, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Expressing concern over rising 'violence and dissatisfaction' in society, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday (February 15) said that the threat of a third World War is looming.

"World came closer but in the process two World Wars took place and threat of a third is looming. It is said that the third one is underway in a different form. There is violence and dissatisfaction. Everyone is agitating - owners, workers, govt, public, students, teachers," Bhagwat said at an event in Ahmedabad.

"No one is happy. Everyone is agitating. Mill owners and workers are agitating. Employers and employees are agitating. Government and public is agitating. Students and teachers are agitating. Everyone is unhappy and dissatisfied. We say we are living in a developed world. The comforts that were not available to humans earlier is available now. The prosperity which we could not imagine 100 years ago...a life with several comforts and pleasure is being lived by humans today. What happened in the battle of Panipat? Whether Marathas won or lost, who died...the news about these reached Poona after more than a month. Today, there is no such thing. You send a mail and get a reply within five minutes," he added.

The RSS chief asserted that bigotry, violence and terrorism are on the rise in the present world and India should give wisdom to the world in order to prevent humans from becoming robots. “India has to give ‘dharma’ (wisdom) to the world so that knowledge spreads but humans do not become robotic. We have always talked about the concept of global family but not global market,” he said.

Live TV

Bhagwat noted that it will be wrong to say that we are living in a better world because facilities are not distributed evenly and the rule of jungle is prevailing across the world. “To think that we are living in a better world is a half truth. Facilities are not evenly distributed. Rule of Jungle is prevailing. A capable person is crushing the weak to climb up. Knowledge is used more for the destruction of the world,” the RSS chief said.

“US and Russia are super powers. China would become a super power too. Now, what super power nations did to others? They just took control of other countries for their own selfish agenda. These super powers gave it back only when they were asked to do so. Otherwise, they never gave anything to others,” said Bhagwat.

The RSS chief expressed concern over the fact that Indian youths are “not ready to accept the knowledge power of the country, and think that whatever good in India has come from other countries”.