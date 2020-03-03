Three active coronavirus cases confirmed in India, Centre issues fresh travel advisory

The global outbreak of coronavirus has affected India too, as three fresh cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the country in the last two days. The first two cases was reported from Telangana and Delhi on Monday (March 2) while the third case was reported from Jaipur on Tuesday (March 3) .

Among the affected patents two had a travel history of Italy while the patient who was tested positive in Telangana had a travel history of Dubai. All the patients are kept under observation.

On Tuesday (March 3, 2020) a private school in Uttar Pradesh's Noida was shut down after it was reported that one of the parents of the student studying in the school tested Covid19 positive. The Uttar Pradesh Health Authorities conducted necessary medical checks at the school and sent the sample of the student for testing.

In another incident, six cases of coronavirus was also detected during sample testing in Uttar Pradesh's Agra. The samples of the patients have been sent to NIV, Pune for confirmation.

In wake of the rising cases of cronovairus in the country, the government of India issued new travel advisory and suspended all visas and e-visas granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan with immediate effect.

Here's the travel advisory:

1. All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including VoA for Japan and South Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan and issued on or before 03.03.2020 and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect. Those requiring to travel to India due to compelling reasons, may seek fresh visa from the nearest Indian Embassy/Consulate.

new travel advisory

2. Regular (sticker) visa / e-Visa granted to nationals of Peoples Republic of China, issued on or before 05.02.2020 were suspended earlier. It shall remain in force. Those needing to travel to India under compelling circumstances may apply for fresh visa to nearest Indian Embassy/Consulate.

3. Regular (sticker) visas/e-Visas granted to all foreign nationals who have travelled to Peoples Republic of China, Iran, Italy, South Korea and Japan on or after 01.02.2020, and who have not yet entered India stand suspended with immediate effect. Those requiring to travel to India under compelling circumstances may apply for fresh visa to nearest Indian Embassy/Consulate.

4. Diplomats, officials of UN and other International bodies, OCI cardholders and Aircrew from above countries are exempted from such restriction on entry. However, their medical screening is compulsory.

5. Passengers of all international flights entering into India from any port are required to furnish duly filled self declaration form (including personal particulars i.e. phone no. and address in India) and travel history, to Health Officials and Immigration officials at all ports.

6. Passengers (foreign and Indian) other than those restricted, arriving directly or indirectly from China, South Korea, Japan, Iran, Italy, Hong Kong, Macau, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nepal, Thailand, Singapore and Taiwan must undergo medical screening at port of entry.

7. Indian citizens are advised to refrain from travel to China, Iran, Republic of Korea, Italy and advised to avoid non-essential travel to other COVID-19 affected countries.

India airline Air India also confirmed one case of coronavirus and said , ''This is for the attention of passengers who flew on AI154 Vienna-Delhi of 25th Feb' 20. One of the passengers has tested positive for coronavirus.'' The airlines has asked passengers, who travelled on this flight on February 25 to follow Health Ministry protocols.

The passengers of all the international flights entering into India from any port are required to furnish duly filled self declaration form (including personal particulars i.e. phone no. and address in India) and travel history, to Health Officials and Immigration officials at all ports.

Cabinet Secretary also held a review meeting via video conferencing with the Secretaries of concerned Ministries, Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries of the States to review and assess action taken for containment of COVID-19.

In the meeting all the states were issued guidelines and were requested to hold coordination meetings with the related Ministries. The guidelines include:

1. Possible quarantine facilities in the States

2. Augment isolation wards and include facilities of the Labour Dept, armed forces, paramilitary forces, medical colleges and PSUs within their jurisdiction.

3. It was also decided that District Collectors shall now be involved in cluster management in their district. They should hold coordination meetings and ensure that teams at the district, block and village levels are made for cluster management as per the SOPs communicated.

4. Hold meetings with hospital associations to identify isolation wards.

5. MoHFW is working with FICCI to work out detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for COVID-19 management in private hospitals.

6. It was also informed that apart from the three COVID-19 positive cases from Kerala, who have recovered, three (3) more cases have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 and six (6) have heavy viral load and are awaiting confirmation. All are in isolation and are stable.

7. Also, 24 persons, including 21 Italian tourists and three Indians (bus driver, conductor and tourist guide), who had contact with the Italian national found confirmed as COVID-19 positive in Jaipur, have been shifted to the ITBP facility for testing. Depending on the result, future course of action will be taken.

The Indian Navy also postponed one of its biggest maritime exercise Milan 2020 for indefinite time due to the global outbreak of coronavirus. Milan 2020 was scheduled to start on March 19, 2020 and would continue till March 28, 2020. This is the second major event in the Indian subcontinent that has been postponed due to the virus

The global death toll of COVID-19 has reached up to 3,120 globally and more than 91,000 cases reported. Iran remians the most affected country after China recording more than 66 death cases. The second most affected country is Italy with 54 death cases, followed by South Korea recording 28 deaths.

China which is the epicentre of corona had reported over 80,151 cases and 2834 deaths till Tuesday (March 3,2020).

In order to fight the coronavirus scare Zee News has launched Fight against coronavirus campaign and issued preventive measures with which one can avoid getting affected with the deadly disease. Read the preventive measures here