हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

Three animals found dead in two days at Tamil Nadu’s Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

A patrolling team of the forest department identified the carcass of a female baby elephant with multiple injuries.

Three animals found dead in two days at Tamil Nadu’s Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

Chennai: A day after the carcasses of a sloth bear and a sub-adult female elephant were discovered at Tamil Nadu’s Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, another baby elephant was found dead on Tuesday (August 10).

A patrolling team of the forest department identified the carcass of a female baby elephant with multiple injuries.

On Monday, the department had initiated an investigation into the deaths of two animals whose carcasses were found at different spots. The probe revealed that electrocution in a wire fence caused the death of the male sloth bear while Anthrax is suspected to have caused the death of the sub-adult female elephant.

Based on the postmortem of the sloth bear, Deputy Director of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, Buffer Zone, L C S Srikanth said that the bear got stuck between an energised wire fence, and died of electrocution. In terms of the action taken, he said that an enquiry was conducted with Ramasamy (86), who has been taking care of the land, where the death occurred. The energiser, steel writs and other accessories were seized under Mahazar. A case was registered, but the individual was not arrested, given his old age and also considering that arrest is not mandatory.

Regarding the death of the female elephant, physical evidence suggested the cause of death to be Anthrax. Anthrax is a serious infectious disease caused by gram-positive, rod-shaped bacteria known as Bacillus anthracis. Anthrax can be found naturally in soil and commonly affects domestic and wild animals around the world.

The carcass of the elephant would be disposed of in line with the protocols. It is notable that pictures of the elephant’s body showed bloodstains on the ground near the trunk and the mouth of the elephant.

Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, located in the Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu, is at the tri-junction of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. It is home to a wide variety of flora and fauna. Animals such as tiger, leopard, elephant, Indian Gaur (bison), sloth bear are often sighted at the Reserve.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mudumalai Tiger ReserveWildlifeAnimal deathsTamil Nadu
Next
Story

Comply with dates announced for counselling of NEET-MDS 2021: SC directs Centre

Must Watch

PT18M45S

Badi Bahas: Ruckus in Upper House over OBC Reservation Amendment Bill