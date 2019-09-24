close

Naxals

Three civilians killed as Naxals blow up diesel tanker in Chhattisgarh

Three civilians killed as Naxals blow up diesel tanker in Chhattisgarh

At least three civilians were killed when Naxals blew up a diesel tanker, engaged in railway track construction work, in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh. The incident took place on Monday night near Tuma Pal village in the district. 

On Tuesday morning, when the jawans reached the spot to take stock of the situation, the ambushed Naxalites opened fire on them. The firing is still going on.

In the wake of this incident, the SP of Kanker has also reached the spot. As a precaution, the road connecting Bhanupratappur and Narayan Pur has been closed for a few hours and search of the troops is going on.

This is developing news. More details are awaited.

