Madhya Pradesh

Three-day session of Madhya Pradesh Assembly to start from September 21

The session was earlier scheduled to be held from July 20, but it was cancelled in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Photo: http://www.mpvidhansabha.nic.in/

Bhopal: A three-day session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will be organised from September 21, Madhya Pradesh Assembly secretariat said on Saturday (August 22, 2020) in a notification.

During the session, three sittings of the house will be held between September 21 and 23, Assembly's Principal Secretary A P Singh said.

The last assembly session was held on March 24, when Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan proved his majority on the floor of the house.

Chouhan had taken oath as the chief minister on March 23 after the fall of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government following the resignation of 22 MLAs of that party.  

Madhya PradeshMadhya Pradesh Assembly
