हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Border Security Force

Three dead in border firing by BSF in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district

The miscreants attacked BSF troops with iron rods and sticks causing injuries to the troops. Sensing imminent threat to their life, BSF party fired in the air towards miscreant, the BSF said in a statement. 

Three dead in border firing by BSF in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district
Representational image

Kolkata: Three persons were killed in border firing by Border Security Force (BSF) on the International Border between India and Bangladesh in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal on Friday (November 12). 

According to sources in West Bengal Police, in the wee hours of Friday morning, around 3 am, BSF patrol party observed movement of a few persons under the West Chamta BOP. Immediately, the BSF patrol party challenged them but were allegedly confronted by around 50 smugglers. 

A statement from the BSF said that the smugglers had put up an improvised bamboo cantilever at two places to smuggle cattle. “BSF troops dominating their area of responsibility (AOR) ahead of fence warned them to go back, but miscreants did not pay any heed to BSF warning. Then BSF troops utilised non-lethal munition to deter the miscreants, but they attacked BSF troops with iron rods and sticks causing injuries to the troops. Sensing imminent threat to their life, BSF party fired in the air towards miscreants,” the statement from BSF said. 

One BSF jawan was also injured in the incident. He was later shifted to the hospital. 

Later, two dead bodies between border fence and International Border were found. Both were reportedly said to be Bangladeshi nationals. Though their identity could not be established till now as no identity card was found with them according to the local police. 

Another dead body at village West Chamt on the Indian side of border who has been identified as Prakash Barman was also found. 

The police recovered two sickles and two hand grenades from the spot. 

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Border Security ForceWest BengalCooch BeharCooch Behar firing
Next
Story

Indians studying abroad helped in building strong ties across the world: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Must Watch

PT6M4S

Salman Khan visits the sets of 'The Big Picture'