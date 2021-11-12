Three dead in border firing by BSF in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district

Kolkata: Three persons were killed in border firing by Border Security Force (BSF) on the International Border between India and Bangladesh in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal on Friday (November 12).

According to sources in West Bengal Police, in the wee hours of Friday morning, around 3 am, BSF patrol party observed movement of a few persons under the West Chamta BOP. Immediately, the BSF patrol party challenged them but were allegedly confronted by around 50 smugglers.

A statement from the BSF said that the smugglers had put up an improvised bamboo cantilever at two places to smuggle cattle. “BSF troops dominating their area of responsibility (AOR) ahead of fence warned them to go back, but miscreants did not pay any heed to BSF warning. Then BSF troops utilised non-lethal munition to deter the miscreants, but they attacked BSF troops with iron rods and sticks causing injuries to the troops. Sensing imminent threat to their life, BSF party fired in the air towards miscreants,” the statement from BSF said.

One BSF jawan was also injured in the incident. He was later shifted to the hospital.

Later, two dead bodies between border fence and International Border were found. Both were reportedly said to be Bangladeshi nationals. Though their identity could not be established till now as no identity card was found with them according to the local police.

Another dead body at village West Chamt on the Indian side of border who has been identified as Prakash Barman was also found.

The police recovered two sickles and two hand grenades from the spot.

Live TV