A man, his wife and their daughter were stabbed to death at their residence in Delhi's Neb Sarai, police said on Wednesday.

According to Delhi police, the fourth member of the family, the son was out for a walk at the time of the incident.

"Three people from a house including a man, his wife and daughter, in the Neb Sarai area of South Delhi were stabbed to death. Their son-fourth member of the family had gone out for a walk. Police are present at the spot," officials said.

"We came here after hearing noise. After we reach, the son told us that he went out for a morning walk and when he returned he saw, his parents and sister has been stabbed to death and blood has spanned all around. He told us that they it was their marriage anniversary and he went after wishing them. This has happened for the first time in Deoli village," a neighbour said while speaking to ANI.

More details are awaited.