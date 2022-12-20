Three LeT terrorists, involved in target killings, killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

J&K: Lateef and Umer Nazir, two slain terrorists, were involved in the murder of Kashmiri Pandit Purana Krishna and a non-local employee, Till Bahadur Thapa. Jammu Kashmir police claimed they solved two target killing cases. According to Additional Director General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar, three Lashkar-i-Toiba terrorists who were involved in the killings of Kashmiri Pandit Purana Krishna and Nepalese Till Bahadur Thapa were killed in a gunfight.

The Kashmir Police Zone while quoting ADGP Kashmir tweeted, "Among the three neutralised local terrorists, two were identified as Lateef Lone of Shopian, who was involved in the murder of a Kashmiri Pandit Shri Purana Krishna Bhat, and Umer Nazir of Anantnag, who was involved in the murder of Till Bahadur Thapa of Nepal. 01 AK 47 rifle & 2 pistols retrieved".

Earlier a fierce battle broke out between security personnel and terrorists in the South Kashmir region of Zainpora Shopian. According to a police officer who is monitoring the operation, "After receiving information about the presence of terrorists in the region, a joint team of police, the Army's 1RR, and the 178 CRPF initiated a cordon and search operation.

He claimed "As the joint search group roped off the suspected location, the concealed terrorists opened fire on the forces, who replied, and a fight ensued.