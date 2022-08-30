Srinagar: Three terrorists affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed in a gunfight between militants and security forces at Nagbal village of Zainapora area in Shopian, South Kashmir.

A police officer said that a joint team of police, Army and CRPF, after receiving information about the presence of terrorists, launched search operation in the area, as the joint team of forces intensified searches towards suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces, which was retaliated, thus triggering an encounter.

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir: BSF foils 5th infiltration bid in 5 days

ADGP Jammu Kashmir police said during exchange of fire, three terrorists were killed who were affiliated with LeT and further identification is being ascertained and search operation is underway in the area.

This is 91st terror incident / encounter of this year, security forces have managed to kill 146 terrorists till now. Out of those killed terrorists, 38 were Pakistani, however 20 security personals and 21 civilians too have lost their lives.

Jammu and Kashmir with other security forces have also managed to arrest 66 active terrorists, mostly hybrid terrorists this year. They have also arrested 204 terrorists' supporters this year in Kashmir.