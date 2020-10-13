हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

Three minor sisters attacked with acid in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda

In a shocking incident, three sisters were attacked with acid in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda on Monday (September 12). The sisters, aged 8, 12, and 17 years, were sleeping when they were attacked by acid by an unknown person.

Three minor sisters attacked with acid in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Gonda

In a shocking incident, three sisters were attacked with acid in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda on Monday (September 12). It is learnt that all the three victims are minors. The sisters, aged 8, 12, and 17 years, were sleeping when they were attacked by acid by an unknown person. Two of the girls have received minor burn injuries, while one has sustained injuries on her face.

The victims  have been admitted to a district hospital for their treatment. It is to be noted that Gonda police is yet to arrest anyone in connection with this case.

The gruesome incident has happened at a time when Uttar Pradesh police is already facing the heat for the alleged gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman in Hathras. The girl was gang-raped by four men on September 14 and she succumbed to her brutal injuries on September 29 at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is set to question four alleged activists of the controversial Kerala-based outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection with the ongoing probe into the horrific Hathras gang-rape case.

These four suspected PFI activists were arrested by the UP Police from Mathura while they were going to Hathras from Delhi on Monday. According to the sources, the ED officials will grill them inside the Mathura jail.

