In a shocking incident, five persons including a bus driver and four children were killed and several students were injured in a collision between a school van and a school bus in the Miaun area of Usanwa police station under the Badaun district. As many as 14 students are said to be seriously injured and are undergoing treatment.

The injured were taken to the hospital for treatment. It's being said that the bus was coming from the wrong side when the accident took place. The van driver also died in the accident. According to reports, the bus was being driven by the cleaning assistant and not the driver. Also, the van was running at excess capacity as it had 22 school students inside at the time of accident while normally, the capacity of a van is around of 10-12 students.

Badaun Police SSP OP Singh said that while 16 students were admitted to the hospital, four of them died while 12 are said to be safe. "Both vehicles have been seized. We are investigating the matter....We regularly carry out checking for overloading of vehicles. Van is not safe for transporting school kids. We will ensure that vans are not used for transporting school kids," said Singh.

Badaun DM Manoj Kumar said that further action will be taken only after an investigation. He said that the administration will ensure that such incidents don't happen again.