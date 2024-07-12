Three Shooters of Himanshu Bhau Neutralized in Encounter After Burger King Murder

Haryana: In a significant breakthrough, Ashish Kalu and Vicky Ridhana, the notorious criminals responsible for the murder at Burger King in Rajouri Garden, Delhi, have been killed in an encounter. Another criminal, Sunny Gurjar, was also neutralized in this operation. The encounter took place in the Kharkhoda area of Sonepat, Haryana.

Joint Operation by Delhi Police and Haryana STF

The joint operation was conducted by the Delhi Police Crime Branch and the Haryana Special Task Force (STF). The three slain criminals were shooters for the wanted gangster Himanshu Bhau, who is currently in the USA. Himanshu Bhau has an Interpol Red Corner Notice against him.

Background of the Case

According to police, Vijendra, in collaboration with gangster Himanshu Bhau, was involved in the murder of an eyewitness in 2018. The Special Cell had earlier attempted to capture Vijendra in Faridabad, but he managed to escape.

Three Assailants Fired 40 Bullets at Burger King

On June 18, three assailants arrived at the Burger King outlet on a bike. One of them stayed outside with the bike while the other two went inside and fired a total of 40 rounds at 26-year-old Aman June, killing him on the spot. Gangster Himanshu Bhau claimed responsibility for the shooting in a social media post, stating it was retaliation for the murder of his close associate "Shakti Dada." Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against Himanshu Bhau.

Prior Incidents and Gang Rivalries

A month before the Burger King shooting, Himanshu had ordered his shooters to fire at a Fusion car in West Delhi. One shooter was later killed by the Special Cell in that incident. Himanshu is a rival of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and has been involved in multiple violent incidents around Delhi and Haryana recently.

Himanshu Bhau's Criminal Network Exposed

The neutralization of Ashish Kalu, Vicky Ridhana, and Sunny Gurjar marks a significant disruption in Himanshu Bhau's criminal network. Bhau, a notorious gangster with an extensive criminal record, has been on the radar of law enforcement agencies for years. His operations span across multiple states, and he has been implicated in numerous crimes ranging from extortion to murder.

Law Enforcement's Tactical Approach

The joint operation between Delhi Police and Haryana STF exemplifies the coordinated efforts of law enforcement agencies to tackle organized crime. The meticulous planning and execution of this operation highlight the dedication and expertise of the officers involved. Such operations require extensive intelligence gathering, strategic planning, and precise execution to ensure the safety of civilians and law enforcement personnel.

Public Safety and Community Impact

The swift action by the police has been widely lauded by the public, particularly in areas affected by gang violence. The neutralization of these criminals brings a sense of relief to the community, which has been under the shadow of fear due to the ongoing gang wars. Ensuring public safety is paramount, and this operation is a step towards restoring peace and security in the region.

Ongoing Investigations and Future Steps

With the elimination of these key figures, law enforcement agencies are now focusing on dismantling the remainder of Himanshu Bhau's network. Ongoing investigations aim to uncover more details about the gang's operations, financial channels, and other associates involved in criminal activities. The ultimate goal is to bring all those involved to justice and prevent further incidents of violence.

Cooperation with International Agencies

Given that Himanshu Bhau is currently in the USA, the cooperation with international law enforcement agencies is crucial. The Interpol Red Corner Notice against Bhau underscores the global effort to apprehend him. Collaborative efforts with US authorities are ongoing to facilitate his extradition and ensure he faces trial for his crimes in India.