Punjab building collapse

Three-storey building collapses in Punjab's Mohali, several feared trapped

The three-storey building collapsed when a JCB machine was digging its basement. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)  team and other support staff were rushed to the spot.

Three-storey building collapses in Punjab&#039;s Mohali, several feared trapped
ANI photo

Punjab: A three-storey building collapsed in Mohali on Saturday living several people trapped under debris. The building was located near Kharar-Landran road and came down when a JCB machine was digging its basement, said the police.

The rescue operation team rushed to the spot and is carrying out the rescue operation. 

Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Mohali, Himanshu Jain, informed that two persons have been rescued and six to seven persons are still feared to be trapped under the debris.

Jain said, '' The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)  team and other support staff is carrying out search and rescue operation.''

Mohali district administration officials and fire brigade team is also present at the spot.

(Further information awaited)

Punjab building collapseMohaliNational Disaster Response Force
